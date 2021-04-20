Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th.
Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
