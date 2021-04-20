Roth Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,190.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

