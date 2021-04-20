Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 190 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $328.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

