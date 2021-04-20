Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 302 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

