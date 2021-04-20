Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 607 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $7,910,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $4,740,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKS opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

