Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,300 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

