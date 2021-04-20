Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $540,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

