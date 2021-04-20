Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 176.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV stock opened at $270.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.02 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

