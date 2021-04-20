Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $806,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

