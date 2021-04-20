Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $701,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

