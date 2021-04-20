Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $103.78.

