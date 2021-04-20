Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

