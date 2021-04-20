Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Caleres by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Caleres by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Caleres by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,689,080. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE:CAL opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.