Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$94.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Loblaw Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Loblaw Companies from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.29.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$69.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The firm has a market cap of C$24.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.51. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$75.47.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

