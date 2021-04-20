Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,567 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Globe Life by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

