Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,138 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

TAP stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

