Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $236.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.21. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.