Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,470,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $445.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

