Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,101 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

