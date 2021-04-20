Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in BorgWarner by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 44,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 60,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

