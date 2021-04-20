Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $4.79 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

