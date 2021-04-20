RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.62 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $56,018.14 or 0.99283226 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $66.62 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002751 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,189 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.