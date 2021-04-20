Ryan Martins Sells 10,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 65,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,263. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $517.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of 89bio by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

