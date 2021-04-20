Sabal Trust CO Has $18.95 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $18,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. 49,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

