Sabal Trust CO Has $378,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.17. The company had a trading volume of 352,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.66 and a 200 day moving average of $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

