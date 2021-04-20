SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.36.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,165. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,762.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

