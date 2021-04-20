Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.18.

SRPT opened at $70.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $68.04 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

