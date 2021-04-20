Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Apr 20th, 2021

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 156,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $957.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth $237,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

