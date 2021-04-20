Scala Market Cap Tops $5.71 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Scala has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $22,061.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,772,019,114 coins and its circulating supply is 9,972,019,114 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

