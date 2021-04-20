Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 3,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 303,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.