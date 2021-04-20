Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Boosted by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after acquiring an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,750,000.

SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,615. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32.

