Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.22 and a 200-day moving average of $126.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

