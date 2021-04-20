Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

