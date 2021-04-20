Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 11.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 136,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,509. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33.

