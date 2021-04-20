Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 136,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 98,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,509. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

