Scotiabank Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.74 on Monday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $5,345,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Methanex by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

