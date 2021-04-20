Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,502,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock traded down $13.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.04. The company had a trading volume of 173,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.36. SEA has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

