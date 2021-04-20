Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,172 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

