Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of STX stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.