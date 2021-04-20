Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SON has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

SON stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 98,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

