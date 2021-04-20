Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Update

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $20,102,621.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at $39,186,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018 in the last quarter.

Get Seer alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,842,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,940,000.

SEER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SEER opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53. Seer has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.