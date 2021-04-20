SEGRO’s (SEGXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$14.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit