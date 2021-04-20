SEGRO’s (SEGXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$14.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

