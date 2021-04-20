SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

