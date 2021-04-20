Sensata Technologies Holding plc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

ST stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

