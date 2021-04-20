Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Service Properties Trust worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,273 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 151,828 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,005,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

SVC opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.