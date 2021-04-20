ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

SFBS traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,108. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

