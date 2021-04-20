ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

