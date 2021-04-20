Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

