Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON ECHO opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.60. Echo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

