Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON ECHO opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.60. Echo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.
About Echo Energy
