Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Rises By 28.1%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,596 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

